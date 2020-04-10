Masari locks down Daura over new coronavirus cases

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State
Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State

The Katsina State Governor, Bello Masari, has ordered a lockdown in Daura Local Government Area of the state after three new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were recorded.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Mr Masari said the lockdown would kickoff starting from 7 a.m on Saturday.

“Further to our earlier briefing on the Daura #COVID19 situation; out of the samples sent for testing, 23 results have been returned with 20 being negative while three are unfortunately positive. Incidentally, the three are the deceased doctor’s wife and his two children.

“Though identification and taking of samples is still ongoing in Daura, the state government has decided to put Daura under a total lockdown, starting from 7 a.m tomorrow.

READ ALSO: Lagos discharges two more coronavirus patients

“We gave this grace to enable people make necessary purchases.”

He said three pharmacies and three groceries stores have been identified for the people of Daura to patronise following the lockdown

Mr Massari added that the government has made arrangements for palliatives to support the people within the period of the lockdown.

The governor had earlier lifted the ban on Friday prayers and Sunday services in the state.
Below are the tweets by the governor:

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.