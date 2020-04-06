How I recovered from coronavirus – Seyi Makinde

Related News

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has narrated how he recovered from COVID-19 a week after he tested positive to the disease.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the governor took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that he had tested negative for the deadly virus.

He is one of the three governors who tested positive last week. Others are the governors of Bauchi and Kaduna, Bala Mohammed and Nasir El-Rufai respectively.

Speaking in a telephone interview during a programme on Fresh FM, Ibadan, on Monday evening, Mr Makinde said he used honey, Vitamin C and Blackseed Oil.

“My very good friend and brother, Dr Muyideen Olatunji is the one in charge of the Primary Healthcare for Oyo State. He came to me and said, look, I am going to send to you this blackseed oil, it boosts immunity. So I mixed it with honey and took one teaspoon in the morning and one in the evening.”

“So, there are local solutions to boost immunity. Our people should not fret. Just as I have been able to get the virus out of my system, so will it be for majority of our people,”.

“I have lost a little bit of weight which I think is good. When you are in isolation, the tendency is just to watch television and eat, I was eating amala. But I was also using the treadmill. It has also been a period to reflect and look at the programmes, policies and the things we want to do for the people of Oyo state and also reflect on how the COVID-19 is going to affect us socially and economically,” he said.

Mr Makinde also said he will make sure that no citizen of the state dies from contracting the virus.

Speaking on the restriction of movement in Oyo State, he said: “We have been very deliberate in not directing a total lockdown until palliatives are in place. A major challenge for us is the fact that we need to cut out the middlemen, and we also have to ensure that those who actually need the palliatives are those who get the palliatives”.