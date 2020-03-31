Coronavirus: Increase production of protective equipment, medical supplies, WHO urges companies

Related News

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called on companies producing medical equipment and supplies to step up production as many countries are beginning to struggle with increasing demands brought on by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The world, since December, has been battling COVID-19 vwhich originated from China and has spread through most countries in the world.

This has increased the burden on health sectors leading to the shortage of medical equipment and supplies across the world.

Many countries including Nigeria have complained of shortage of reagents, protective items, ventilators among other medical supplies needed to combat the outbreak.

Mr Ghebreyesus called for an increase in the production of medical equipment and supplies as health facilities and health workers in many countries struggle with increasing and urgent demands brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic

He said in Geneva on Monday that he had spoken to trade ministers from the world’s leading economic forum, the G-20, “about ways to address the chronic shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other essential medical supplies”.

“We call on countries to work with companies to increase production; to ensure the free movement of essential health products and to ensure equitable distribution of those products, based on need,” he said.

He said there is a need to ensure that the medical materials get to low and middle-income countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

The UN health agency said it is “working intensively” with several partners to massively increase access to diagnostics, PPE, medical oxygen, ventilators and other life-saving products, he added.

‘Health balancing’

Cases of COVID-19 soared over 700, 000 on Tuesday, with more than 33, 000 deaths.

Nigeria has so far recorded 131 cases with two deaths since the first confirmed case in February.

More cases are expected to be diagnosed as the government intensifies contact tracing, lockdowns and monitoring.

Mr Ghebreyesus said the rapidly increasing demands of the pandemic are threatening health systems, because “even though we’re in the midst of a crisis, essential health services must continue”.

He said WHO had published guidelines to help countries balance the demands of pandemic response while maintaining essential health services.

The services include routine vaccination, pre-natal care, and treatment of infectious and non-communicable diseases.