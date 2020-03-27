Coronavirus: Makinde sacks aide allegedly involved in peddling fake news

Related News

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has fired an aide who allegedly misinformed the public that the government purchased disinfecting machines to combat the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

The aide was his special assistant on Digital Media, Muritala Adigun, popularly called ‘Adigun Ibadan’ on social media.

A letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Olubamiwo Adeosun, said Mr Adigun’s termination of employment was with “immediate effect.”

The reason for his dismissal was not stated.

However, the governor commended him for his contribution during his stay while wishing him success in his future dealings.

“Your contribution within the short time of your sojourn is appreciatecdand commendable, and, therefore, wish you successes in your future endeavours,” the letter read.

Controversial Facebook post

On Wednesday, there was a post on Mr Adigun’s verified Facebook account that Mr Makinde had purchased disinfecting machines to curb the spread of the pandemic, days after the state recorded its first case.

“Oyo State Government in her readiness to combat the escalation of COVID-19 virus purchases disinfecting machines to be used across the state,” he said.

However, facts emerged on social media on Wednesday evening that the picture attached to the post showing the disinfection machines were obtained from the ones acquired by Lagos State Government.

Mr Adigun who immediately deleted the post claimed his Facebook account was hacked and alleged that some opposition party members were behind the earlier post.

“APC agent of darkness that hacked my Facebook account to disseminated this false information about Oyo State Government yesterday won’t escape the hand of law,” he wrote.

The governor did state if his dismissal was related to the posts.

Calls made to Mr Makinde’s spokesperson, Taiwo Adisa, for comments went unanswered.