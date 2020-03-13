Related News

The market indicators of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday appreciated by 0.17 per cent, after four days of consecutive sell pressure.

Specifically, the All-Share Index advanced by 37.47 points or 0.17 per cent to close at 22,733.35 against 22,695.88 achieved on Thursday.

Similarly, the market capitalisation which opened at N11.827 trillion rose by N19 billion to close at N11.846 trillion.

An analysis of the price movement shows that Okomu Oil led the gainers’ table, gaining N4.70 to close at N60 per share.

Flour Mills followed with a gain of N1.60 to close at N21.40, while Zenith Bank improved by N1.05 to close at N11.90 per share.

Guaranty Trust Bank added 90k to close at N19, while United Bank for Africa went up by 55k to close at N6.10 per share.

On the other hand, Seplat topped the laggards’ table, shedding N60.50 to close at N544.50 per share.

Nigerian Breweries trailed with a loss of N1.70 to close at N28, while International Breweries dipped 60k to close at N5.75 per share.

Cadbury lost 55k to close at N4.95, while Access Bank decreased by 45k to close at N5.40 per share.

Breakdown of the activity chart indicates that Guaranty Trust Bank was the most active stock, exchanging 162.15 million shares valued at N2.99 billion.

Zenith Bank followed with an account of 161.14 million shares worth N1.83 billion, while FBN Holdings traded 120.09 million shares valued at N477.19 million.

United Bank for Africa sold 73.69 million shares worth N443.44 million, while Nigerian Breweries accounted for 27.94 million shares worth N782.62 million.

In all, investors bought and sold 733.19 million shares valued at N10.22 billion in 6,703 deals.

This was in contrast with a turnover of 1.06 billion shares worth N9.81 billion exchanged in 5,501 deals on Thursday.

(NAN)