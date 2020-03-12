Germany confirms more than 2,400 coronavirus cases, five deaths

Germany map
Germany map

More than 2,400 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Germany, with five deaths recorded, according to figures from Germany’s 16 states.

Germany’s most populous state, North Rhine Westphalia, has the most confirmed cases, at more than 900, followed by Bavaria in the south with at least 500 and neighbouring Baden-Wuerttemberg in the south-west with more than 330.

Five people have died in Germany so far. Another German died while travelling in Egypt.

The figures are higher than those posted by the Robert Koch Institute in Berlin, the country’s official disease control institute.

(dpa/NAN)

