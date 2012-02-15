Police officers disregard IG's order, police checkpoints still everywhere around Nigeria

On Wednesday, we requested our readers nationwide to let us know if the police checkpoints around their neighbourhoods have disappeared in line with the directive of the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar.
Following widespread cases of corruption at the checkpoints, Mr. Abubakar had directed the dismantling of all intra-state and highway road blocks nationwide.
But the reports we got from all parts of the country Wednesday is that police officers are disregarding the IG’s order, and have continued to extort motorists.
Below are some of the responses we got via Twitter, Facebook and Blackberry.
Response via Twitter
Still have a lot of the checkpoints in Lagos especially around Surulere
Emmanuel Nwaofunne @emmang0778
Between Asaba & Onitsha are checkpoints on a stretch of less than 10kms
In Udu and Effurun in Delta state we have them after every two poles, they even run shift…korofo n JTF…all they say is *where am*?
I am presently at Iwo in osun state. We have about 5 police checkpoints between Iwo and ibadan. All they do is take money from the motorists and harass who ever tried to challenge them.
I passed one last night close to Samaru Police Station, adjacent to Division of Agricultural Colleges, Zaria-Kaduna State
giwa olumide james @olumidegiwa
I noticed that all on my route Lasu-idimu rd were absent yesternite
There is a police checkpoint @iyana ejigbo yesterday
Idiroko rd ogun state still full of check points by the police. Still on with the trade
The IGP order may not bring Security of life and property to travelers on the Benin to Warri road in Edo and Delta States
Police presence on the Benin Sapele Warri road gives confidence to travelers. The robbers monitor police presence on the way
This is funny, police check points are everywhere in Akwa Ibom state,,no change wonder who they are deceiving.
Faced 5 checkpoints in Abuja last night. Guess they didn’t get the memo
I am in Osogbo and the useless police are still mounting check point in fact I spent 45mins instead of 3mins on d road
There are road blocks from Osogbo to Gbongan road nonsense
Benjamin O. Anyigor @stbenjanin
There is police checkpoint at Asaba toll gate mounted with Tires by the police
Lagos to Ilesa 10:05am, Police road blocks everywhere, guess these ones have a separate IGP?
Benin – Ore Road, has about 1 Checkpoint per Km
There is police check point at entrance to MMI Airport yesterday causing serious traffic leading to Airforce base
Still ran into a road block in front of Iyaganku Police station in Ibadan last night. Police dey do val too lol
Bankole Adeola Segun @adesegbank
Please Let IG order policemen on Lagos/Abeokuta to remove check points Sango Axis# Extortion from Motorist in D Evening!
In my area in front of my house @policeng still collect #20 from okada riders with force.”
At pipeline junctn,ekoro rd,abule egba do forcefully collect moni frm okada rider by 8-9pm everyday
From facebook
Still here in Kano
Rauwan Muhammad Sani Sabon titi Mandawari, Tal’udu, Buk road and many ways link to the city’s markets herein Kano checkpoints remain still-stick.
Declan Ifeanyi Chukwurah There is a check point after the bridge if you are getting to Festac from amuwo odofin
Afam Nnamdi Ogbuchiekwe Still here in ojo…..
Ayansina Adebayo Nigerian police are stubborn set of people. There is still a road block in Osogbo Osun state capital. The road block was mounted at ota-efun along ikirun.
Hon Nwachi Damian Onwuama In portharcourt road in onitsha there is a police check point there with Mopol even wearing slippers.
Otunba Folasayo Abiola There are still road blocks from Ibadan to Akure- Owo-Ifon- Benin as of yesterday and dis morning. The usual business still continues.
Uwaifoh Okpebho Right now they are at Abule-Egba bus stop near Ekoro junction in a white pick up van. They will not obey they enter police for that purpose to stop them will be hard. But this will decide the success and failure of this IG of police
Alhaji Dawood Iyiola Ajetunmobi
From Ogo Oluwa area to Ola iya junction in Osogbo,there are more than 5 police check points causing serious traffic jam.A movement that hitherto takes less than 5 minutes drive now takes more than an hour.Infact the state government supports these checkpoints by providing customized make shift gates to the police to block the road.Their reason for doing this is to protect the banks along the area from armed robbery attack. Something urgent should be done on this.
police mounted road block at ketu exit from Alapere as well as CMd road in MAGODO both in lagos
-police checkpoint at 1st Ave(opp Danjam Plaza), Gwarimpa Abj two nights ago and yesternight.they were colectn #50 from keke
The check point under and above the brigde as you drive from oshodi towards international air port is still there this hour.
All over Akure, Ondo state. Infact feels like more are springing up in d name of surveillance
From Blackberry
Ladan S A – – The checkpoints are all 0ver Kaduna. In some cases streets are blocked completely where Military/police formations are located. They harrass people and cause serious accidents.
‘TM’ – – Along abeokuta-ibadan road,there’s a road block,at a bus-stop called elewe-eran,just after a place whr onions are sold. They are from the police station. They extort a some of 50 naira and even higher than that from cab men which stops them from moving in that area making transportation uneasy for the masses in beyond that area.
ALEXANDRÈ OMOTOLA – – Check points still being maintained at Fiwashaye/Mobil area, Alagbaka, Akure by MOPOL
Bukola – Just several one Benue to Enugu road
Jerry – – Checkpoints: 1. Around Secretariat Junction Jos. 2. By Nitel Bukuru, Plateau State. 3. Along Bukuru Express Way Jos, Plateau, etc…
Sheagunleye – – Checkpoints still holds in Ogbomoso and environs till now
Shamsu – – Jst pased 2 police checkpoints along abuja-kaduna highway. 1 at Tafa and d 2nd at Kateri both in Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State. But both checkpoints r understandably meant 2 protect police stations cited jst by d highway pls.
Chime Asonye — Just passed one in warri beside d catholic church at warri/sapele road. Beside d Sacred Hrt Catholic Church
Charles Mubula Mopho – – There are still checkpoints in Port Harcourt. At Aggrey Road by the post office and NEPA office near the end of the Aggrey Road.
Dr. Chuks Pavlov Tokarev – – Between owode and mile 12 on Ikorodu road
LAURA BAGIOTTI – – Checkpoints still in Suleja Minna road as at yesterday
Collins Lekan – – Checkpoint all over everywhere in Aba
Godfrey Tom – – checkpoint at Uyo-Nung Udoe Road, Akwa Ibom State. There, the drivers have to park, come out of the car and take their money to the officers. In fact, if you have no change, they can change your money for you.
Ugo ogbonna – – There are several police check @lasu-igando road,especially in the evening
Ugo ogbonna – – There’s a police checkpoint along Igbobi Road, Shomolun entrying through WAEC Junction.
Mohammed Audi – – One at Dakata junction. -along Hadejia Road,Kano
– One at Main Roundabout to bypass Hadejia Road,Kano
– One at Ahmadu Bello Road by Murtala Muhammad Lib,Kano
– One close to Railway Line by Gandun Albasa
– One at Dan Agundi along BUK road
Nuru Nyaku – There is a SARS check point right now along Yola – Maiduguri highway, just before Federal University of Technology, Yola. The time is 5:55pm, 15th Feb, 2012.