Police officers disregard IG's order, police checkpoints still everywhere around Nigeria

Related News

On Wednesday, we requested our readers nationwide to let us know if the police checkpoints around their neighbourhoods have disappeared in line with the directive of the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar.

Following widespread cases of corruption at the checkpoints, Mr. Abubakar had directed the dismantling of all intra-state and highway road blocks nationwide.

But the reports we got from all parts of the country Wednesday is that police officers are disregarding the IG’s order, and have continued to extort motorists.

Below are some of the responses we got via Twitter, Facebook and Blackberry.

Response via Twitter

Dr Finest @drayeni

Still have a lot of the checkpoints in Lagos especially around Surulere

Emmanuel Nwaofunne @emmang0778

Between Asaba & Onitsha are checkpoints on a stretch of less than 10kms

eburu onome @asinblackboi

In Udu and Effurun in Delta state we have them after every two poles, they even run shift…korofo n JTF…all they say is *where am*?

Tola Azeez @fabhally

I am presently at Iwo in osun state. We have about 5 police checkpoints between Iwo and ibadan. All they do is take money from the motorists and harass who ever tried to challenge them.

mahmoudaboki @mahmoudaboki

I passed one last night close to Samaru Police Station, adjacent to Division of Agricultural Colleges, Zaria-Kaduna State

giwa olumide james @olumidegiwa

I noticed that all on my route Lasu-idimu rd were absent yesternite

There is a police checkpoint @iyana ejigbo yesterday

Aishadams @adekole25

Idiroko rd ogun state still full of check points by the police. Still on with the trade

Eni C.Umukoro @Eni4good

The IGP order may not bring Security of life and property to travelers on the Benin to Warri road in Edo and Delta States

Eni C.Umukoro @Eni4good

Police presence on the Benin Sapele Warri road gives confidence to travelers. The robbers monitor police presence on the way

Abel Abel Udoekene @abelekene

This is funny, police check points are everywhere in Akwa Ibom state,,no change wonder who they are deceiving.

Lawal Abubakar @Lawalabu

Faced 5 checkpoints in Abuja last night. Guess they didn’t get the memo

raySHUFFLE @rollandboi

I am in Osogbo and the useless police are still mounting check point in fact I spent 45mins instead of 3mins on d road

raySHUFFLE @rollandboi

There are road blocks from Osogbo to Gbongan road nonsense

Benjamin O. Anyigor @stbenjanin

There is police checkpoint at Asaba toll gate mounted with Tires by the police

Olufemi Akindele @SnrCadre

Lagos to Ilesa 10:05am, Police road blocks everywhere, guess these ones have a separate IGP?

Ifeoma okereafor @Chadasbaby

Benin – Ore Road, has about 1 Checkpoint per Km

Muhammed Nasir Hally @naszy1

There is police check point at entrance to MMI Airport yesterday causing serious traffic leading to Airforce base

A fed up Nigerian @IamMuchaio

Still ran into a road block in front of Iyaganku Police station in Ibadan last night. Police dey do val too lol

Bankole Adeola Segun @adesegbank

Please Let IG order policemen on Lagos/Abeokuta to remove check points Sango Axis# Extortion from Motorist in D Evening!

Lucy Freeman @lucybelize

In my area in front of my house @policeng still collect #20 from okada riders with force.”

At pipeline junctn,ekoro rd,abule egba do forcefully collect moni frm okada rider by 8-9pm everyday

From facebook

Ibrahim Sunusi

Still here in Kano

Rauwan Muhammad Sani Sabon titi Mandawari, Tal’udu, Buk road and many ways link to the city’s markets herein Kano checkpoints remain still-stick.

Declan Ifeanyi Chukwurah There is a check point after the bridge if you are getting to Festac from amuwo odofin

Afam Nnamdi Ogbuchiekwe Still here in ojo…..

Ayansina Adebayo Nigerian police are stubborn set of people. There is still a road block in Osogbo Osun state capital. The road block was mounted at ota-efun along ikirun.

Hon Nwachi Damian Onwuama In portharcourt road in onitsha there is a police check point there with Mopol even wearing slippers.

Otunba Folasayo Abiola There are still road blocks from Ibadan to Akure- Owo-Ifon- Benin as of yesterday and dis morning. The usual business still continues.

Uwaifoh Okpebho Right now they are at Abule-Egba bus stop near Ekoro junction in a white pick up van. They will not obey they enter police for that purpose to stop them will be hard. But this will decide the success and failure of this IG of police

Alhaji Dawood Iyiola Ajetunmobi

From Ogo Oluwa area to Ola iya junction in Osogbo,there are more than 5 police check points causing serious traffic jam.A movement that hitherto takes less than 5 minutes drive now takes more than an hour.Infact the state government supports these checkpoints by providing customized make shift gates to the police to block the road.Their reason for doing this is to protect the banks along the area from armed robbery attack. Something urgent should be done on this.

Muhammad Yakubu

police mounted road block at ketu exit from Alapere as well as CMd road in MAGODO both in lagos

Stanley Nwakor

-police checkpoint at 1st Ave(opp Danjam Plaza), Gwarimpa Abj two nights ago and yesternight.they were colectn #50 from keke

Dede

The check point under and above the brigde as you drive from oshodi towards international air port is still there this hour.

‘BoyGenius’

All over Akure, Ondo state. Infact feels like more are springing up in d name of surveillance

From Blackberry

Ladan S A – – The checkpoints are all 0ver Kaduna. In some cases streets are blocked completely where Military/police formations are located. They harrass people and cause serious accidents.

‘TM’ – – Along abeokuta-ibadan road,there’s a road block,at a bus-stop called elewe-eran,just after a place whr onions are sold. They are from the police station. They extort a some of 50 naira and even higher than that from cab men which stops them from moving in that area making transportation uneasy for the masses in beyond that area.

ALEXANDRÈ OMOTOLA – – Check points still being maintained at Fiwashaye/Mobil area, Alagbaka, Akure by MOPOL

Bukola – Just several one Benue to Enugu road

Jerry – – Checkpoints: 1. Around Secretariat Junction Jos. 2. By Nitel Bukuru, Plateau State. 3. Along Bukuru Express Way Jos, Plateau, etc…

Sheagunleye – – Checkpoints still holds in Ogbomoso and environs till now

Shamsu – – Jst pased 2 police checkpoints along abuja-kaduna highway. 1 at Tafa and d 2nd at Kateri both in Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State. But both checkpoints r understandably meant 2 protect police stations cited jst by d highway pls.

Chime Asonye — Just passed one in warri beside d catholic church at warri/sapele road. Beside d Sacred Hrt Catholic Church

Charles Mubula Mopho – – There are still checkpoints in Port Harcourt. At Aggrey Road by the post office and NEPA office near the end of the Aggrey Road.

Dr. Chuks Pavlov Tokarev – – Between owode and mile 12 on Ikorodu road

LAURA BAGIOTTI – – Checkpoints still in Suleja Minna road as at yesterday

Collins Lekan – – Checkpoint all over everywhere in Aba

Godfrey Tom – – checkpoint at Uyo-Nung Udoe Road, Akwa Ibom State. There, the drivers have to park, come out of the car and take their money to the officers. In fact, if you have no change, they can change your money for you.

Ugo ogbonna – – There are several police check @lasu-igando road,especially in the evening

Ugo ogbonna – – There’s a police checkpoint along Igbobi Road, Shomolun entrying through WAEC Junction.

Mohammed Audi – – One at Dakata junction. -along Hadejia Road,Kano

– One at Main Roundabout to bypass Hadejia Road,Kano

– One at Ahmadu Bello Road by Murtala Muhammad Lib,Kano

– One close to Railway Line by Gandun Albasa

– One at Dan Agundi along BUK road

Nuru Nyaku – There is a SARS check point right now along Yola – Maiduguri highway, just before Federal University of Technology, Yola. The time is 5:55pm, 15th Feb, 2012.