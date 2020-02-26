Netflix announces first Nigerian original series

Related News

Netflix on Wednesday announced that it would increase its investment in Nigeria’s creative community with the production of its first African original scripted series from the country.

The yet-to-be-titled “Akin Omotoso Project” is a six-part series directed by Akin alongside Daniel Oriahi and CJ Obasi.

The series will star Kate Henshaw and Ade Laoye in leading roles.

They would be starring alongside other Nollywood actors like Richard Mofe Damijo, Joke Silva, Fabian Adeoye Lojede, Kehinde Bankole, Ayoola Ayolola, Toyin Oshinaike, and Goodness Emmanuel.

Others are Ireti Doyle, Bimbo Akintola, Tope Tedela and Ijeoma Grace Agu.

Set in modern-day Nigeria and shot in Lagos, this drama tells the story of Kemi, a goddess reincarnated as a human to avenge her sister’s death.

But first, she must learn how to use and harness her superpowers to defeat her enemies and save her family from destruction. The series will be produced by Rififi Pictures.

Over the last year, Netflix has started to invest in the creative community, bringing Nigerian stories to audiences all around the world.

These include popular movies such as Merry Men (The Real Yoruba Demons), The Wedding Party 2, King of Boys; Nollywood classics like The CEO, October 1 and The Figurine; and films by renowned Nigerian director, Kunle Afolayan, such as Mokalik.

These movies will join Nollywood favourites such as Chief Daddy, Lion Heart and box office hit, The Bling Lagosians.

Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES said Netflix plans to increase its investment in Nigerian storytelling.

“Movies like King of Boys, Merry Men and The Bling Lagosians have shown how much our members love Nigerian movies. So, we’re incredibly excited to be investing in Made in Nigeria stories – bringing them to audiences all around the world.”

Dorothy Ghettuba, who leads African Originals at Netflix, said the development coincides with the release of ‘Queen Sono’ in South Africa this Friday.

“Our continent has a wealth of diversity, multiplicity, and beauty in stories that have yet to be told and we want to be top of mind for creators in Nigeria, especially when it comes to stories they haven’t had a chance to tell yet.”

Last month, Netflix enabled Nigerian subscribers to pay for its service in Naira.

Other African Originals launching this year include ‘Blood & Water’ and ‘Mama K’s Team 4’.