Kaduna Assembly speaker resigns

The speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Aminu Shagali, has resigned.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that his resignation came amid alleged plans by some members of the assembly to impeach him.

However, the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Tanimu Musa, told NAN that the speaker “honourably tendered his resignation” on Tuesday.

He said that the former Speaker would continue his normal duties as a member of the assembly.

Details to come later.

(NAN)