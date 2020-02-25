Woman faces ‘banishment’ after exposing how husband raped daughter

Related News

A woman in Delta State, South-South Nigeria, may be banished from her community after she exposed her husband for allegedly raping their teenage daughter.

The woman, Grace Eze from Okwe, in Asaba, Delta state, has been asked by the community leaders to present N10,000 and a variety of items, including a ‘she-goat’ and ‘he-goat’, bottles of beer, bottles of stout, malt drink, kola nuts, and a palm front, for the “cleansing of the land” or risk being banished from the community.

She was summoned by the community leaders who handed her a list of the ‘cleansing’ items on a piece of paper.

Mrs Eze’s husband, Michael Eze, 42, was arraigned last year by the police for rape.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Eze allegedly drugged and raped his daughter when she was just 10 years old.

The girl was said to have eventually become her father’s sex slave, raped repeatedly in the same house where her mum was living.

The father allegedly forced her to go through abortion when it was discovered she was pregnant for him.

A police officer in B division police station, Asaba, where Mr Eze was first detained before the case was transferred to the police headquarters, told PREMIUM TIMES, July 2019, that the girl’s mother was also a suspect in the case because “she took the girl to where they did an abortion on her”.

Mr Eze is in prison custody and the community leaders are insisting that the wife must pay for the “cleansing of the land” because of her husband’s ‘sin’.

A non-governmental organisation, Behind Bars Rights Foundation, which prompted a police investigation into the rape allegation, has kicked against the action of the community leaders.

In an open letter to Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, the group said they were “extremely embarrassed and disappointed” with the threat against Mrs Grace.

The letter was signed by the leader of Behind Bars Rights Foundation, Gwamnishu Harrison.

Mr Harrison said Mrs Eze reported her husband to his relatives when she got information about the rape of their daughter.

Mr Harrison appealed to Mr Okowa and the Chairman, Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers, Emmanuel Efeizomo, to intervene in the matter on behalf of Mrs Eze.