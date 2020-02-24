Malaysian PM resigns, quits his party

Mahathir Mohamad
Mahathir Mohamad

Mahathir Mohamad on Monday resigned as Malaysia’s prime minister and his Bersatu party has quit the governing Alliance of Hope coalition.

Mr Mohamad’s move comes after a weekend of drama, with parties from both government and coalition meeting all day Sunday and Anwar Ibrahim, the designated successor to Mahathir, alleging “betrayal” by allies.

Messrs Ibrahim and Mohamad met on Monday, shortly before Mr Mohamad, 94, the world’s oldest Prime Minister, announced that he would quit.

Mr Mohamad previously said he wanted to remain as leader until after Malaysia hosted the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in November.

Eleven members of Mr Ibrahim’s People’s Justice Party, which was part of the Mohamad-led coalition, announced that they are forming a new independent grouping under Azmin Ali, Malaysia’s economic affairs minister.

Mr Ali was among the former Mr Ibrahim’s allies seen at meetings on Sunday that spurred speculation that the government was about to fall and that members of the coalition were aiming to oust Mr Ibrahim and his allies.

It is not clear whether Mr Mohamad or Bersatu can yet form another government.

Muhyiddin Yassin, president of Mr Mohamad’s Bersatu party, said in a statement that he and the party’s lawmakers “continue to support and trust” Mr Mohamad as prime minister.

Among the parties seen at meeting Sunday with Mr Mohamad’s allies was the opposition United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), which Mr Mohamad led during his first 1981-2003 tenure as prime minister.

Messrs Ibrahim and Mohamad have a long and fractious history, going back to the early 1990’s when Mr Ibrahim, a former finance minister and deputy prime minister, was seen as Mr Mohamad’s likely successor.

READ ALSO: Nigerians top death row list in Malaysia

But after a spectacular falling-out, Mr Ibrahim was jailed on charges of sodomy and corruption.

The two men only reconciled in the run-up to Malaysia’s 2018 parliamentary elections, when Mr Mohamad led the opposition alliance to a shock election win over his former UMNO allies, the first change of government in Malaysian history.

In what could presage the announcement of a new government, Mr Mohamad will meet Malaysia’s King at 5 p.m. (0900 GMT) on Monday.

(dpa/NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.