Police kill ‘notorious’ kidnapper, rescue victim in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has killed an alleged notorious kidnapper, Abubakar Nayabale, and arrested another, Tanimu Salisu in Kurfi Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Gambo Isah, and made available to journalists on Thursday in Katsina.

“On 17/02/2020 at about 15:00hrs, bandits numbering eight on motorbikes, armed with AK 47 rifles attacked Kumare village, Kurfi local government area of Katsina State, begun shooting sporadically and kidnapped a 55-year-old, Yahaya Tella.

“Operation Puff Adder, led by the DPO Kurfi, in collaboration with Vigilante group swiftly responded to the scene and engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel.

“The team succeeded in killing one Abubakar Nayabale, a notorious bandit, arrested another one, Tanimu Salisu, of Zakka village, Safana local government area of Katsina state.

“The team rescued the victim and recovered two Boxer motorcycles from the bandits,” he said.

The police spokesperson said one member of the Vigilante lost his life during the encounter.

