How Oluwo ‘assaulted’ me over land dispute – Osun monarch

A monarch in Osun State, the Agbowu of Ogbaagba, Dhikrulahi Akinropo, has narrated how he was assaulted by Oluwo of Iwo, Abdulrosheed Akanbi, on Friday, over a land dispute.

He said the alleged assault took place at the office of the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Zone 11, in Osogbo.

The AIG, Bashir Makama, had summoned a peace meeting to settle a land dispute in Iwo.

Sources familiar with the matter disclosed that before now, Mr Akanbi had asked other monarchs in Iwo to stop selling land without his consent.

Several meetings reportedly held in Iwo to restore order ended in deadlock and this was what necessitated the intervention of the police.

Other monarchs at Friday’s peace meeting were Quadri Adeoye, Oluwo of Iwo-Oke; Oyebamiji Oyeleso of Oluponna, Adio Oyediran of Igegeland, Solomon Ojo of Ikonifin, Moshood Oparonke of Eesu, among others.

The police spokesperson, Folasade Odoro, said the state command will update the public after their investigation.

How I was attacked

Mr Akinropo who spoke with BBC Yoruba from the hospital said the matter had been on before the current AIG in Osogbo.

“Oluwo wrote petition against eight monarchs in Iwo over land issue. He alleged that we’ve been selling his land without his consent which we all denied.

“Several meetings held in Iwo last year which he scattered and that was why the AIG intervened. At the meeting, he asked the police to warn us and we also maintained our stance that we did not sell his land.

“I was the one sitting close to him. He got annoyed as he questioned why we would interrupt while he’s also talking. He said he’s the leader of all of us and he started punching me on my head.

“This happened in presence of AIG, Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Chairman Iwo Local Government and other traditional rulers.

“He stood up aggressively and attacked me. Even OC, Legal was there. I was rushed to hospital and I have since then remain there. At least, police were there and we’ve written out statement,” he told BBC.

He disclosed that he is still at the state hospital in Asubiaro receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, PREMIUM TIMES sought the Oluwo’s reaction to the claims by the monarch.

His media secretary, Alli Ibrahim, in a brief statement to journalists at the Iwo palace, said the assaulted monarch, “while making his speech called Oba Akanbi unprintable names, pointing his staff of office at Oluwo while an attempt to stick the staff in his eyes was defended.”

He did not elaborate further.