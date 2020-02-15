Man plunges into Third Mainland lagoon in suspected suicide bid

Related News

A yet-to-be-identified man has jumped into the Third Mainland lagoon in Lagos on Saturday for unknown reasons.

Nosa Okunbor, the spokesperson of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), who confirmed the incident said a rescue team has been sent to the scene in order to rescue the victim.

LASEMA said operations to rescue the victim is in progress.

This incident is coming barely a month after the marine unit of LASEMA rescued a 36-year old man who plunged into the water at Lekki-Link Bridge.

Ikechukwu Ibeh, who was rescued by the team, said he wanted to commit suicide due to financial hardships and rejections.

He was rescued within five minutes of jumping into the Lagoon in an attempt to kill himself.

Individuals have attempted suicide by jumping into the lagoon on several occasions. While some attempted suicide cases were aborted by rescuers, the bodies of others were recovered by divers.

PREMIUM TIMES also reported how Titilayo Momoh, a trader at Balogun market in Lagos, was arraigned for attempted suicide. The businesswoman attempted to jump into the lagoon after losing N18. 7 million to scammers.

Another person, Hammed Ojo, was also arraigned before the magistrate court at Ebutte-Metta for an attempt to jump into the lagoon before he was quickly