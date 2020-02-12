PHOTO STORY: South-east governors endorse NPF community policing model

Related News

Governors of the South-east geo-political zone, on Wednesday, endorsed the new community policing model of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), for effective security in the zone.

Rising from the South East Geo-political Security Summit, initiated by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Abubakar, the governors in a communiqué read by the Governor of Ebonyi State and Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum, David Umahi, said that contents of the new community policing strategies of the police were not different from their security measures already in place in the zone.

Mr Umahi disclosed that South-east governors, before the summit, had a closed-door meeting with the Inspector General of Police, at the Government House, Enugu, where the police chief explained to them extensively the concept and effectiveness of the community policing in addressing security challenges in the zone.

Other governors at the event include the host governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and the governor of Imo State, represented by his deputy, Placid Njoku.

See photos:

The governors and other dignitaries taking a group photograph after the summit

The governors and the IGP at the summit

Religious leaders and traditional rulers at the summit

Other attendees at the summit