The All-Share Index of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) ended trading on Friday with a loss of 0.26 per cent.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the index which opened at 28,140.41 lost 73.32 points or 0.26 per cent to close at 28,067.09.

Researchers at Cordros predicted that the trend witnessed this week would likely persist.

They noted that the dual impacts of the weakening sentiment and mixed earnings performances during earnings season were expected to pressure market returns.

They, however, urged investors to take positions in fundamentally justified stocks.

MTN Nigeria Communication topped the losers’ chart, dropping by N1.20 to close at N117 per share.

Cadbury trailed with a loss of 70k to close at N9, while C & I Leasing dipped 60k to close at N5.40 per share.

Guaranty Trust Bank lost 50k to close at N29.50, while Ecobank Transnational Incorporated declined by 30k to close at N7.10 per share.

Conversely, Flour Mills led the gainers’ table, appreciating by 80k to close at N22.80 per share.

Julius Berger followed with 50k to close at N22.45, while Dangote Sugar Refinery added 45k to close at N13.40 per share.

BUA Cement gained 40k to close at N35.40, while Vitafoam increased by 25k to close at N5.45 per share.

However, the market capitalisation closed at N14.618 trillion compared with N14.497 trillion recorded on Thursday.

An analysis of the activity chart shows that Guaranty Trust Bank was investors delight, accounting for 76.79 million shares valued at N2.27 billion.

Zenith Bank came second with 58.63 million shares worth N1.16 billion, while Japaul Oil sold 17.77 million shares valued at N3.77 million.

FBN Holdings traded 15.76 million shares worth N94.84 million, while United Bank for Africa transacted 15.56 million shares valued at N121.27 million.

In all, investors bought and sold 303.93 million shares worth N6.39 billion in 4,343 deals.

This was against 317.19 million shares valued at N3.43 billion traded in 4,340 on Thursday deals.

