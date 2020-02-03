Plateau Attacks: 26 persons killed, 190 houses destroyed — Police

Related News

The Plateau police command has said that 26 persons were killed and 190 houses completely razed down in the recent attacks on some communities in Bokkos and Mangu Local Government Areas of the state.

Ubah Ogaba, the police public relations officer of the command, said in a statement on Monday that it wanted to “set the record straight.”

“In the attacks that happened in Bokkos, 22 people lost their lives including 14 killed in Kwatas, 4 killed in Sabon Barki, 3 killed in Marish, 2 killed in Changet. Also, 4 persons were killed in Marish Mangu LGA bringing the total numbers of death to 26,” he said.

“Arising from the crisis, a total of 190 houses were burnt including 123 owned by natives and 67 houses owned by Fulanis.

“So far, 11 persons have been arrested including Ardos and community leaders. They have been moved to police force headquarters in Abuja for further investigation.

“While the police are soliciting for useful information from members of the public in respect of this unfortunate incident, the public is encouraged to remain alert and report any suspicious movement to security agencies,” the police said.

As part of efforts to address the situation, a delegation of the Northern Governors’ Forum on Sunday paid a solidarity visit to the government and people of Plateau State over the killings.

In a similar vein, the Middle Belt Forum has endorsed the arrest of Fulani Ardos and other community leaders in Bokkos, Riyom and other areas over the latest killings in parts of Plateau State.

It asked the state governor, Simon Lalong, to ensure the prosecution of the perpetrators of the attacks in Kwata village in Bokkos Local Government Area in which 13 persons were killed and many others injured.

The Forum’s national president, Bitrus Pogu, in a statement on Sunday, noted that the arrest of the community leaders would open new prospects in dealing with the mindless bloodshed and destruction.

Mr Pogu said, “We urge Governor Lalong to spare no effort in bringing the perpetrators of these devious murders to justice. When criminals are not brought to account for their dreadful crimes, they get emboldened and continue in their evil to the detriment of peace.

“We are encouraged that the order to arrest Ardos and other community leaders is capable of opening new vistas in understanding the dynamics behind these mindless killings and destruction.”