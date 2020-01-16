Governor Abiodun Orders Political Appointees To Produce Academic Certificates

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun

The governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has ordered all political appointees in his administration to submit their academic qualifications and curriculum vitae, for scrutiny.

The order was contained in a circular reference number SSG/ADM. 22/251, which was signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi.

The statement emphasised that the submission must be made available as soon as possible.

‘Kindly note that all political appointees are required to submit copies of their academic qualifications along with an updated copy of their curriculum vitae. These documents should be collated and submitted to the office of the Secretary to the State Government’, the statement highlighted.

The order is coming barely a few weeks after a Commissioner-Designate, Sidi Osho, was sacked from Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, over alleged misconduct.

She is also alleged to be enmeshed in a controversy surrounding her professorship qualification and status, a development which made it difficult for the governor to swear her in as commissioner, alongside her colleagues.

On Tuesday, the governing council of Olabisi Onabanjo University unanimously dismissed Mrs Osho’s appeal to convert her dismissal from the university to retirement or withdrawal from service.

