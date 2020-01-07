Woman jailed six months for stealing goat ‘to settle son’s medical bill’

Related News

An Osogbo Magistrate Court has sent Sadiat Jimoh, a 30-year-old woman, to jail for stealing a goat.

The woman said she stole the goat to settle her son’s medical bill.

Mrs Jimoh was sentenced to six months imprisonment after she was found guilty of stealing a she-goat, valued at N45,000.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that she stole the animal on Sunday at Agunbelewo area of Osogbo metropolis.

The prosecutor, Fagboyinbo Abiodun, in court, said the goat belongs to Fausat Adegboga, who also resides in Osogbo.

He argued that the offence contravenes sections 516 and 390 cap 34 vol ll Law of Osun State 2002.

While reacting, Abimbola Ige, the counsel who represented the accused, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy.

He told the court that the accused person committed the offence ”in order to raise money to pay the hospital bill of her son diagnosed with Hernia.”

In his judgement, the judge, Opeyemi Badmus, sentenced the accused person to six-month imprisonment at the Ilesa correctional centre without an option of fine.