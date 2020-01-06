VIDEO: Oba of Benin dances ‘Shaku Shaku’ at party

Related News

A video of the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, dancing the popular ‘Shaku Shaku’ dance has surfaced online

The traditional ruler was filmed dancing ‘Shaku Shaku’ at a children’s New Year party which held at his palace in Benin.

The annual event, which holds at the Oba’s palace, is an initiative of the monarch.

Other highlights at the well-attended event were dance competitions and talent hunt interludes.

But the monarch’s two-minute unexpected dance moves were clearly the highpoint of the day

In the video, he was led to the dance floor by some of his aides just as he had begun dancing to Skales ‘Shake Body’ track playing in the background.

And before the audience could catch their breath, he broke into ‘Shaku Shaku’ dance and that sent the crowd wild.

Clad in his traditional white apparel and signature black shades, the monarch did the ‘Shaku Shaku’ ‘legwork’ seamlessly.

About Shaku Shaku Dance

‘Shaku Shaku’ dance found its way into Nigerian (street) pop culture in 2017 -all thanks to ‘Agege boys’, Mr. Real, Slimcase and Obadice.

The trio claim that Shaku Shaku has its origins on the vibrant streets of Agege.

It caught on like wildfire after Dammy Krane released his hit single ‘Shaku Shaku’ in December 2017.

The likes of Lil’ Kesh, Tiwa Savage, and Mayorkun, then took the dance to the next level after they showed it off during their stage performances.

Before now, the only Nigerian celebrity who succeeded in breaking the internet while dancing ‘Shaku Shaku’ was Genevieve Nnaji.

On April 15, 2018, the extremely private actress posted a video of herself dancing Shaku Shaku with Olamide’s ‘Wo’.

