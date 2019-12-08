U.S. Rapper Juice Wrld is dead

Jarad Anthony Higgins aka Juice WRLD, August 2018 (John Shearer/WireImage)

Juice Wrld, a popular American rapper, has died after suffering a seizure at Midway airport in Chicago, on Sunday, CNN is reporting.

Juice, who was born Jarad Anthony Higgins, turned 21 on December 2.

According to law enforcement sources, the ‘Legends’ rapper who rapped about not making it past 21, was bleeding from the mouth when paramedics arrived at the scene.

The news was first reported by TMZ. The rapper reportedly suffered the seizure while walking through Chicago’s Midway airport.

The report states Higgins was still conscious after being rushed to the hospital, but was sadly pronounced dead a short time later. His cause of death remains unclear at present.

The late rapper was signed to Interscope Records in March 2018 after scoring hits on SoundCloud with his hit “Lucid Dreams” and “All Girls Are the Same”.

This is according to Billboard magazine, which profiled him in March.

SoundCloud said Juice was the most streamed, liked, and reposted artist on its platform in 2018 and “Lucid Dreams” notched the most plays of any song last year.

The famous rapper was also named ‘Top New Artist’ at the Billboard Music Awards in May.

