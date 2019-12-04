Kano govt, dRPC sign MOU to develop public libraries

Related News

The Commissioner of Education in Kano state, Muhammad Kiru, has commended the collaboration with the development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC) to develop public libraries and promote reading culture in the state.

The commissioner who disclosed this in Kano explained that the state is implementing programmes to improve the reading culture and educational outcomes through partnership in the development of public libraries in the state.

He said this during the formal MoU signing ceremony with the dRPC in Kano.

The agreement, which was signed by the state government on behalf of the Kano State Library Board (KSLB), is intended to expand the children’s collection of the Murtala Mohammed Library, Kano State Library Board, to provide a learning environment for female secondary school students running community-based children centers in the state and to strengthen other collections in the library.

In his speech at the occasion, the Executive Secretary Kano State Library Board, Ibrahim Bichi, stated that the dRPC will support the library with children’s books, toys, provide refreshment for children visiting the library from public schools and deploy two staff to check the usage of books on a weekly basis.

While explaining why the nonprofit organization, dRPC, decided to enter into the MOU to support reading culture in Kano State, the dRPC team led by Ubale Rano reiterated the commitment of the dRPC to support the education sector in the state as education is one of its core mandates.

READ ALSO:

‘’Let me reassure the state government of our commitment to support the ongoing efforts at moving the education sector forward as we collectively work to support the determination to make education accessible to all in the state,” he said.

The dRPC and the KSLB have had three years of fruitful collaboration, working together to train female secondary school graduates to run community based early childhood development centers with min-libraries. Under the PSIPSE project, 40 girls are currently running ECD centers across the state especially in rural areas. The MOU, which will last for one year, constitutes a new mechanism to deepen the collaboration between the dRPC and the state government to realise the Kano state government’s vision for an improved reading culture. The dRPC, a local non-governmental organisation, will donate thousands of books to the state library. With the support of the state government, the dRPC will also strengthen and expand existing collections.

Signed

Alhaji Ubale Rano

Drpc Coordinator, Kano State Office.