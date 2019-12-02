Court orders interim forfeiture of Saraki’s Ilorin home

Bukola Saraki
Bukola Saraki

A Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Monday, ordered the forfeiture of the Ilorin residence of the immediate past Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on an interim basis.

The order by Justice Rilwan Aikawa followed an ‘exparte ‘ application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission seeking an order of interim forfeiture of the property located at 1, Abdulkadir Street, GRA, Ilorin, Kwara State, on the grounds that it was acquired with the proceeds of unlawful activity.

Ruling on the application, Justice Aikawa ordered the interim forfeiture of the property and directed the applicant to cause the Order to be published in a National Newspaper, inviting anyone with interest in the property to show cause, why the mansion valued at over a billion naira, should not be forfeited to the federal government.

