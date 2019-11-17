BayelsaDecides: It’s Official: APC wins Jonathan’s local government

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won Ogbia Local Government Area in the Bayelsa State governorship election held Saturday.

The local government includes Otuoke, the hometown of former Nigerian leader, Goodluck Jonathan.

In Ogbia, APC scored 58,016 votes to defeat the state’s ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with 13,763 votes.

The results were announced by the collation officer for the LGA Sunday afternoon.

The collation exercise was nearly disrupted on Sunday morning by the chairman of the local government, Ebinyo Turner, a PDP leader, who accused INEC of colluding with APC to record fake results.

He was later arrested by soldiers.

Ogbia LGA has 13 wards and all were claimed by the APC.

In Mr Jonathan’s Otuoke, ward 13, APC won in all polling units, including PU039, where he and his family voted.

The candidate of the APC is David Lyon, 49, but his candidacy is being challenged by Heineken Lokpobri, a former minister.

The PDP’s candidate is Duoye Diri, 60, who is backed by Governor Seriake Dickson.

Mr Jonathan is believed to have withheld support for his party, PDP, over disagreement with Mr Dickson, who ensured Mr Diri was sponsored as the party’s candidate at the expense of Timi Alaibe, backed by the former president.

Apart from Ogbia, APC also won Nembe LGA, the home of Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, Mr Lyon’s running mate.

PDP scored 844 votes, coming far behind APC, with 39,797.