Lawmaker remanded in prison for allegedly beating woman, forcing her to walk naked

Related News

A local lawmaker in Akwa Ibom state, South-South Nigeria, has been remanded in prison for allegedly assaulting a woman and stripping her naked.

The accused, Uduak Nseobot, is a councillor in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State.

Mr Nseobot was charged to court by the Akwa Ibom State Government for allegedly kidnapping, assaulting, and publicly stripping the woman, Iniubong Essien, whom he had accused of stealing some naira notes.

Mr Nseobot said the money was “sprayed” on them at their wedding — a common practice at Nigerian festivities.

He was initially charged alongside his wife, Aniedi, who lives in the U.S. But the charges against the wife was dropped by the prosecution to enable them build a smooth case against the defendant.

Justice Archibong Archibong of a state high court in Uyo on Thursday dismissed the preliminary objections filed by the defendant through his lawyer, Mfon Ben.

The judge ordered that Mr Nseobot be remanded in prison, after the councillor pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

The case has been adjourned to November 27 for the court to hear the defendant’s bail application.

The victim, Ms Essien, who said she has been a close friend to the councillor’s wife for about 10 years, denied stealing their money.

She told PREMIUM TIMES that she assisted the Nseobots in cooking and serving food to their wedding guests and that she was not even the person who helped the couple to pick money donated to them at the wedding.

The councillor and his wife, supported by their friends, were said to have abducted Ms Essien from her home in Uyo in the morning, around November last year, and drove her to a village in Ibiono, about 27 kilometres away.

She was then taken to a village hall around 10 a.m.

Read also:

“I was beaten and forced to walk stark naked in the village hall, they removed my dress, my bra, and my pant,” Ms Essien, who is over 40, told PREMIUM TIMES.