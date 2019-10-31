Related News

Two months after the Federal University of Oye-Ekiti (FOUYE) was closed indefinitely, the university Senate on Wednesday announced that academic activities would resume on November 11.

The spokesperson of the university, Godfrey Bajki, said the Senate also announced the appointment of a new deputy vice-chancellor, Academics (DVC). The new DVC designate is Sola Ojo, a professor of Geology.

Following the death of two students, after police officers attached to the entourage of the wife of the governor of Ekiti State shot at students protesting power cut at the university, the management of the institution closed the school and proscribed the students’ union indefinitely on September 11.

The two students, who were killed by the police, were Oluwaseyi Kehinde and Joseph Okonofua. Several other students were injured during the protest.

The convoy of Bisi Fayemi, the wife of the governor, was also attacked during the protest.

READ ALSO:

The protest turned violent after a police officer attached to Mrs Fayemi’s convoy slapped a student leader, witnesses told this newspaper.

Despite the fatalities, the police in Ekiti claimed its officers did not fire any shot.

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi had, in his broadcast, said the violence was regrettable. He promised to ensure those found culpable are brought to book.

Mr Fayemi said he was waiting for the reports of separate investigations by the FUOYE management and the police before taking any action.

However, a report released by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) indicted security details of Mrs Fayemi for the killings.

Advertisement

The report also accused Mrs Fayemi and the state government of mismanaging the crisis by making ‘false’ accusations against the students.