Two months after deadly protest, FUOYE management announces resumption of academic activities

Federal University, Oye-Ekiti
Federal University, Oye-Ekiti

Two months after the Federal University of Oye-Ekiti (FOUYE) was closed indefinitely, the university Senate on Wednesday announced that academic activities would resume on November 11.

The spokesperson of the university, Godfrey Bajki, said the Senate also announced the appointment of a new deputy vice-chancellor, Academics (DVC). The new DVC designate is Sola Ojo, a professor of Geology.

Following the death of two students, after police officers attached to the entourage of the wife of the governor of Ekiti State shot at students protesting power cut at the university, the management of the institution closed the school and proscribed the students’ union indefinitely on September 11.

The two students, who were killed by the police, were Oluwaseyi Kehinde and Joseph Okonofua. Several other students were injured during the protest.

The convoy of Bisi Fayemi, the wife of the governor, was also attacked during the protest.

READ ALSO: FUOYE Crisis: Two students still hospitalised as govt awaits investigative report

The protest turned violent after a police officer attached to Mrs Fayemi’s convoy slapped a student leader, witnesses told this newspaper.

Despite the fatalities, the police in Ekiti claimed its officers did not fire any shot.

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi had, in his broadcast, said the violence was regrettable. He promised to ensure those found culpable are brought to book.

Mr Fayemi said he was waiting for the reports of separate investigations by the FUOYE management and the police before taking any action.

However, a report released by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) indicted security details of Mrs Fayemi for the killings.

Advertisement

FIRS AD

The report also accused Mrs Fayemi and the state government of mismanaging the crisis by making ‘false’ accusations against the students.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.