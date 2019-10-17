South Africa’s Eskom forced to cut power for second day

A store with a candle burning in the window is lit by the brake lights of a parked car during load shedding in Embo, South Africa
A store with a candle burning in the window is lit by the brake lights of a parked car during load shedding in Embo, South Africa

South African power utility Eskom warned of a second day of power cuts on Thursday, citing a number of generating units still out of service.

A day earlier, Eskom imposed its first power cuts in around seven months, highlighting the challenge facing President Cyril Ramaphosa in rescuing the state company.

Eskom said it would cut 2,000 megawatts (MW) of power from 9 a.m. (0700 GMT) until 11 p.m. (2100 GMT) on a rotational basis across the country.

“Contingency measures have been put in place to manually feed coal to Medupi (power plant) whilst we look into a permanent solution to the coal conveyor belt failure at the station,” Eskom said.

“We have started receiving additional diesel supplies from the major oil service providers and as such we are comfortable that we can build the necessary diesel and water reserves to acceptable levels over the weekend.”

Late on Wednesday, it said some generating units have already returned to service and it expects more units to return to service over the next few days.

South Africa’s rand currency fell as much as 1 per cent against the dollar on Wednesday after Eskom announced the cuts.

The announcement put more pressure on the country’s weak economy ahead of a review by Moody’s, the last of the big three credit rating agencies to have an investment-grade rating on South Africa.

Eskom produces more than 90 per cent of South Africa’s electricity but has been hobbled by technical faults at its fleet of mainly coal-fired power stations.

It is also grappling with a debt pile which stood at around 440 billion rand (31 billion dollars) as of March.

Advertisement

nlng Campaign AD

Mr Ramaphosa has pledged 59 billion rand of support for Eskom over the next two years, on top of 230 billion rand in bailouts spread over the next 10 years.

Officials say its operational losses mean Eskom will also have to take other measures to make it financially sustainable. (Reuters/NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.