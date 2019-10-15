Osinbajo declares Premium Times National Health Dialogue open

Nigeria's Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo. [PHOTO CREDIT: Osinbajo's official twitter account]
Nigeria's Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo. [PHOTO CREDIT: Osinbajo's official twitter account]

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has declared the second edition of the National Health Dialogue opened with live debates expected on various challenges facing the health sector of the country.

Mr Osinbajo opened the dialogue organised by the Premium Times, an online Nigerian newspaper, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The vice president, who was represented by his Chief Personal Physician, Nicholas Audiferren, said the nation’s priorities were messed up and there was no truer statement.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the dialogue theme is: “Universal Health Coverage” The role of State and Non-State Actors in Healthcare funding and support.

A former Executive Secretary, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Muhammad Dogo, in his keynote address, showed various statistics that Nigeria was already off track in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Mr Dogo said achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) under the current situation in Nigeria was most challenging.

He also listed other challenges stopping Nigeria from achieving UHC by 2030 to include lack of Implementation of various programmes that would have helped in achieving UHC.

Emir of Gombe, Abubakar Shehu III, spoke on the role of traditional institutions in achieving UHC for Women and Children in the past and currently in the country.

He explained how the British and other colonialists used traditional rulers in administering, which further helped in improving the health sector.

He, however, assured that traditional rulers have an advocacy role to play in driving UHC in the country.

Advertisement

nlng Campaign AD

The emir advocated extensive investment by the government and Nigerians in rural areas for rural communities to access quality healthcare delivery.

In her lecture, Chiedo Nwankwo, a health expert, on “Journey towards achieving SDG three point eight, (3.8) – UHC and the paths towards achieving its success,” said Nigeria had failed to properly fund the health sector,

She said the country had failed to meet the 15 per cent Abuja declaration of 2001.

Mrs Nwankwo said Nigeria was one of the worst places for maternal, new-born child care in the world, stressing that the figures were startling.

She, however, said children under five years of age were still dying from preventable diseases every five minutes in Africa, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Mrs Nwanwko said the vulnerable groups should be covered by the appreciable amount of health subsidies and insurance.

She said the poor and vulnerable groups should be carried along.

“They should not spend the little they have on health and get impoverished in their quest for quality health care,” she advised.

She appealed to the federal government to take a bold step in driving change in the health sector.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.