Igbo leaders to meet Buhari on Thursday in Abuja

The Southeast Governors Forum will meet with President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Abuja over the welfare of Igbo people.

This was the major decision taken at the meeting attended by other leaders from the region on Monday.

The meeting was held at the Government House in Enugu and was attended by three of the five governors in the region.

The Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, chaired the meeting.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and his Abia counterpart, Okezie Ikpeazu, were also in attendance.

Others in attendance include the Ohanaeze Ndigbo President, Nnia Nwodo, Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, former Enugu State Governor, Jim Nwobodo, and former senator, Victor Umeh.

Speaking after the meeting that lasted about four hours, Mr Umahi said they resolved to meet with President Buhari on the welfare of Ndi-Igbo.

A statement by Mr Umahi’s Special Assistant on Media, Francis Nwaze, said the details of the meeting would be made public after their session with Mr Buhari on Thursday.

