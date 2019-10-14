867, 088 to vote in Bayelsa governorship election

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says a total of 867, 088 eligible voters are expected to vote in the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State.

INEC National Commissioner supervising elections in Bayelsa, Edo and Rivers State, May Agbamuche-Mbu, disclosed this on Monday in Yenagoa, the state capital at the official presentation of the voter register to 45 political parties contesting in the election.

Mrs Agbamuche-Mbu, who presented soft copies of the register to the parties, explained that the document revealed the number of registered voters by polling unit, registration Area, local government areas and state.

“This is to enable eligible voters to check their details and know the location of their polling units,” she explained.

On appointment of party agents, the commissioner enjoined all political parties to submit names of their agents not later than 14 days before the election.

“Submit the names of your party agent on or before Nov. 2, as the Commission will not extend the deadline for submission,” she urged.

Also, the Commission’s National Director, Voter Registry, Iro Gambo, said though a total of 923, 182 voters were registered in Bayelsa at the end of the 2017 and 2018 Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, but only 867, 088 voters collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

Mr Gambo, represented by the Deputy Director, Voter Registry, Paul Ayaeze, explained that the PVCs were made available for collection during the nationwide CVR exercise at all the local government areas in the state between April 2017 and August 2018.

“In all, the number of uncollected PVCs are 33, 974,” the director said.

In his remark, INEC’s Resident Electoral Commission (REC) in Bayelsa, Monday Udoh, restated the Commission’s readiness to conduct free, fair and credible election for the people.

Mr Udoh, who was represented by the Administrative Secretary of the commission in the state, Edwin Enabor, enjoined all political parties to play by the rules and refrain from violence.

(NAN)