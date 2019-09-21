EPL Round-Up: Man City crush Watford, Ndidi wins with Leicester City

Related News

A hat trick from Bernado Silva on Saturday helped Manchester City to an astonishing 8-0 demolition of Watford in their Week 6 Premier League tie at the Etihad Stadium.

David Silva, Sergio Aguero, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva (3), Nicolas Otamendi and Kevin De Bruyne were the scorers for the defending champions

Following last weekend’s shock defeat away to Norwich City, Pep Guardiola made four changes to his line up with Raheem Sterling on the bench and Bernard Mendy making a surprising start.

Manchester City got off to a quickest possible start; scoring within the first minute of the game through Bernado Silva.

Four minutes later, City extended their lead, this time from the penalty spot after Watford goalkeeper conceded a needless penalty, falling Riyadh Mahrez

Sergio Aguero hit it straight down the middle to put the scores at 2-0.

It got worse for Watford as Riyad Mahrez made it 3-0 to City. After getting dragged down on the edge of the area by Mariappa, the Algerian steps up for the free-kick which he expertly converted.

The goals kept falling for city as Silva headed home from close-range unmarked in the middle of the penalty area before Otamendi also joined in the goal-scoring spree

Advertisement

After several misses, Manchester city finally got their 6th goal of the game as Bernado Silva scored the second of his three goals in the early minutes of the second half and added the third moments after.

With less than three minutes to the end of the game, Kevin De Bruyne got on the score sheet with his own masterpiece.

At the end of the match, City fell two goals short of equaling their biggest win, a 10-0 win over Huddersfield in the 70s but that said this is the biggest win in the Premier League under Pep Guardiola.

Other Games

Elsewhere, Nigeria international Wilfred Ndidi was on the winning side as Leicester City beat Tottenham Hotspurs 2-1 at the King Power Stadium.

Spurs went in front thanks to Harry Kane’s finish in the 29th minute but two second-half goals from Ricardo Pereira and James Maddison saw Brendan Rodgers side win for the third time this season and climb to third in the provisional standings.

While Ndidi was on for 90 minutes, his compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho was not listed in the matchday squad.

Advertisement

At Goodison Park, Alex Iwobi came in the 55th minute but he could not save Everton going down to a shock 2-0 loss to Sheffield United.