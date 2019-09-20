Business NSE market capitalisation increases by N25 billion

Related News

Trading closed positively on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday with the market capitalisation improving by N25 billion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the market capitalisation closed higher at N13.483 trillion compared with N13.458 trillion, an increase of 0.19 per cent.

Also, the NSE All-Share Index rose by 52.54 points or 0.19 to close at 27,698.69 from 27,646.15 achieved on Thursday.

Nestle led the gainers’ table, gaining N10 to close at N1,210.10 per share.

Stanbic IBTC followed with a gain of N2.90 to close at N42.85, while Nigerian Breweries gained 55k to close at N52.55 per share.

Dangote Sugar added 50k to close at N11.05, while Flour Mills advanced by 30k to close at N14 per share.

Conversely, Cadbury topped the losers’ chart, declining by 70k to close at N10.95 per share.

Zenith Bank trailed with a loss of 30k to close at N18.70, while Eterna dipped 25k to close at N2.75 per share.

Guaranty Trust Bank was down by 25k to close at N29, while Lafarge Africa also depreciated by 25k to close at N15.1 per share.

The volume of shares traded closed lower with an exchange of 177.57 million worth N5.92 billion achieved in 3,484 deals.

This was against a total of 245.44 million shares valued at N1.67 billion traded in 3,450 deals on Thursday.

Nigeria Breweries was the most active stock, exchanging 28.14 million shares worth N1.48 billion.

Guaranty Trust Bank followed with an account of 17.66 million shares worth N512.29 million, while FBN Holdings sold 15.96 million shares valued at N89.51 million.

United Bank for Africa sold 15.22 million shares worth N93.60 million, while Zenith Bank traded 14.55 million shares valued at N275.97 million.

