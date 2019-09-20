Business NSE market capitalisation increases by N25 billion

Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE)
Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE)

Trading closed positively on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday with the market capitalisation improving by N25 billion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the market capitalisation closed higher at N13.483 trillion compared with N13.458 trillion, an increase of 0.19 per cent.

Also, the NSE All-Share Index rose by 52.54 points or 0.19 to close at 27,698.69 from 27,646.15 achieved on Thursday.

Nestle led the gainers’ table, gaining N10 to close at N1,210.10 per share.

Stanbic IBTC followed with a gain of N2.90 to close at N42.85, while Nigerian Breweries gained 55k to close at N52.55 per share.

Dangote Sugar added 50k to close at N11.05, while Flour Mills advanced by 30k to close at N14 per share.

Conversely, Cadbury topped the losers’ chart, declining by 70k to close at N10.95 per share.

Zenith Bank trailed with a loss of 30k to close at N18.70, while Eterna dipped 25k to close at N2.75 per share.

Guaranty Trust Bank was down by 25k to close at N29, while Lafarge Africa also depreciated by 25k to close at N15.1 per share.

The volume of shares traded closed lower with an exchange of 177.57 million worth N5.92 billion achieved in 3,484 deals.

This was against a total of 245.44 million shares valued at N1.67 billion traded in 3,450 deals on Thursday.

Nigeria Breweries was the most active stock, exchanging 28.14 million shares worth N1.48 billion.

Guaranty Trust Bank followed with an account of 17.66 million shares worth N512.29 million, while FBN Holdings sold 15.96 million shares valued at N89.51 million.

United Bank for Africa sold 15.22 million shares worth N93.60 million, while Zenith Bank traded 14.55 million shares valued at N275.97 million.

Advertisement

wits Advert

(NAN)

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.