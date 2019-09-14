Real Madrid scrape 3-2 win over Levante

Real Madrid earned a nervy but vital 3-2 win at home to Levante in La Liga on Saturday.

The hosts took a three-goal lead by halftime but conceded twice in a shoddy second-half display which left them clinging on for all three points at the Santiago Bernabeau.

Karim Benzema headed Real in front after 25 minutes when he met a cross from Dani Carvajal.

The French forward struck again a few minutes later with a well-taken finish after latching on to a pass from James Rodriguez.

Brazil midfielder Casemiro stretched Real’s advantage right before halftime with a gut-busting run to meet a cross from compatriot Vinicius, but Levante hit back shortly after the interval through former Madrid forward Borja Mayoral.

Levante reduced the deficit to one goal with 15 minutes to go thanks to a near-post header from Gonzalo Melero and twice came close to levelling in stoppage time.

But Real scraped the victory to move on to eight points after four games.

(Reuters/NAN)

