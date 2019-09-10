Nigeria’s livestock plan to end farmers, herders violence set for launch

Cattle used to illustrate the story.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will visit Adamawa today September 10 to inaugurate the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP).

The plan which is to run from 2019-2028, is an initiative of the federal government in collaboration with states under the auspices of the National Economic Council (NEC).

It is targeted at supporting the development of Nigeria’s livestock sector and will initially be implemented in seven pilot states of Adamawa, Benue, Kaduna, Plateau, Nasarawa, Taraba and Zamfara.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inauguration of the programme in Adamawa is to formalise what has been agreed upon by state governors at NEC.

Controversy

NAN recalls that Mr Osinbajo had, while speculations were rife regarding RUGA, clarified that he was not supervising RUGA.

He had said that RUGA and the NLTP were not the same.

Few days after the vice president’s clarification, President Muhammadu Buhari suspended the RUGA initiative.

Findings from the Office of the Vice President indicate that the suspension of the Ruga Settlement initiative has not been reversed.

Both the RUGA and the NLTP were expected to, among others, put an end to the violence between nomadic herdsmen and farming communities over grazing rights.

The successful launch of the programme on Tuesday in Yola will make Adamawa the first to endorse and implement the programme (NLTP) in the country.

The NLTP will focus on modernising livestock production using a mix of nomadic breeding and ranching that would serve a modernised dairy and meat processing industry.

It will develop a plan for resettling and addressing dislocated populations in key conflict zones like Adamawa to enable them become a part of the agriculture modernisation process.

It is also to provide mechanism for peaceful dialogue and reconciliation in the affected communities towards a harmonious multi-cultural, interdependent and mutually-beneficial future.

(NAN)

