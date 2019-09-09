11 die in Nasarawa road accident

The car at the scene of the accident
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Nasarawa State says an accident which occurred along Akwanga-Lafia highway involving three vehicles claimed the lives of 11 persons while four others sustained injuries.

The Sector Commander, Ismaila Maiwada-Kugu, confirmed the accident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia, the state on Monday.

Mr Maiwada-Kugu said the accident took place at a place popularly known as ‘Many have gone’ in Wowyen village on the outskirts of Akwanga Local Government area of the state around 10.25 am on Monday.

“Three vehicles and 15 people were also involved in the accident. Four persons were injured while 11 persons were killed. The vehicles are, one ‘Boxer’, one ‘Sharon’, one motorcycle and one heavy duty trailer,” he said.

Mr Maiwada-Kugu said FRSC officials on learning of the incident swiftly moved to the scene to attend and evacuate those affected to the nearest hospital.

“Our officers and men have gone there and attended to those affected. Information I received is that the trailer landed on one of the vehicles preventing occupants from coming out of the vehicle as they were trapped inside,” he said.

Mr Maiwada-Kugu appealed to drivers to always be cautious especially when on high speed or about to overtake other vehicles ahead of them so as to prevent unfortunate accidents.

(NAN)

