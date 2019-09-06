Injured Ahmed Musa out of Nigeria, Ukraine friendly

Ahmed Musa. [Photo credit: Guardian Nigeria]
Ahmed Musa. [Photo credit: Guardian Nigeria]

The Nigeria Football Federation, (NFF) has announced that Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa will no longer be available for Tuesday’s international friendly match against Ukraine.

According to a statement issued on Friday by the NFF spokesperson, Ademola Olajire, Musa will miss Tuesday’s game in Dnipro due to injury.

“Saudi Arabia –based Captain Ahmed Musa pulled out of the trip on Thursday night as a result of injury that has failed to heal as quickly as he expected,” the statement from the NFF read in part.

Musa becomes the latest high-profile name that would be pulling out of the Super Eagles’ roster. He joins the likes of defenders Kenneth Omeruo and Tyronne Ebuehi, midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and forward, Henry Onyekuru, who have all been excused for varying reasons.

With this development, Italy –based defender William Ekong and England–based midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo are expected to lead the delegation of Super Eagles’ playing body into Dnipro, Ukraine on Saturday.

It is the first outing for the three-time African champions since they finished third at the first-ever 24 –team Africa Cup of Nations held in Egypt June/July this year.

Goalkeepers Francis Uzoho and Ikechukwu Ezenwa, defenders Olaoluwa Aina, Chidozie Awaziem, Ekong, Leon Balogun and Jamilu Collins, as well as midfielders Alex Iwobi and Etebo and forwards Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Paul Onuachu and Samuel Kalu were in Egypt.

But there would be some excitement over new faces alongside a couple of returnees.

Defenders Bryan Idowu and Oluwasemilogo Ajayi, and Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho are back after being overlooked for the Africa Cup.

Germany–based goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye; midfielder Joseph Aribo of Scottish club Glasgow Rangers; and forwards Joshua Maja (France) and Emmanuel Dennis (Belgium) are hitting the camp for the first time.

The Dnipro Arena, which is home ground to a top club, FC Dnipro, is a 31,000 – capacity facility that was opened in September 2008 and situated in the city of Dnipro, the third-largest city in Ukraine after the capital city Kyiv and Kharkiv.

Ukraine is rated number 25 on the FIFA ranking while Nigeria is 33rd.

