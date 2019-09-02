PDP, APC bicker over alleged attack on Fayose

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti State is protesting the alleged attack by thugs on a former governor, Ayo Fayose, and has asked security agencies to investigate it.

But the All Progressives Congress in the state has dismissed the allegation, saying that there was no attack made on the former governor.

The party chairman in the state, Gboyega Oguntuwase, said the state governor, Kayode Fayemi, should fish out the culprits in Friday’s alleged attack on Mr Fayose.

Mr Oguntuwase also appealed to the police ”to exhibit professionalism in the handling of the attack on Fayose”.

Mr Fayose, after leaving the House of Assembly on Friday where he said he had gone to honour a summons by the house, told journalists that he was ”attacked by political thugs”.

He said the thugs trailed him from the assembly complex in a Toyota Hilux van and attacked him, ”hauling stones at him at the same time”.

Mr Fayose said he narrowly escaped being hit by the attackers as he drove to Afao Ekiti, his home town.

Angry opposition

The PDP chairman, in a statement in Ado Ekiti, called on traditional rulers in the state to prevail on the APC not to introduce another era of violence into the state.

Advertisement

“I personally protest the attack on Fayose. As the PDP leader in the state, I say we don’t deserve it because nobody harassed the opposition under our watch,” Mr Oguntuase said.

“A pollution of the river of peace in Ekiti will not be to anybody’s advantage. One monumental feature of the APC government is the intimidation and harassment of the opposition.

“It is an irony that leaders who obey a summon by a legislative body can be ambushed shortly after the visit, harassed and threatened with weapons.

“This is not good for Ekiti or Nigeria.”

Ruling party unimpressed

However, the APC in the state has dismissed the allegations.

Its deputy chairman, Sola Elesin, said the former governor was not attacked.

“Nobody attacked Fayose. It was a blatant lie. He went on a surprise visit to the House of Assembly when he was not officially invited. The PDP is economical with the truth,” he said.

According to Mr Elesin, ”Ekiti APC and its government have no history of harassing or intimidating political opponents”.

“If Fayose is saying he has been attacked, it will be tantamount to falsehood. Nobody attacked him and if anybody attacked him, he is on his own,” he said.

“Let him go to the House when he is invited to defend the allegations levied against him. As far as the APC is concerned, the allegation of attack is a surprise.”

The police in the state had earlier denied knowledge of the attack, saying it would not meddle in the affairs of politicians.