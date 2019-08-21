Robbers attack Deputy Governor’s convoy, kill three policemen

Nigerian police in Borno
Police officers [Photo: PlayTV]

Suspected armed robbers on Tuesday attacked the convoy of Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, Emmanuel Akabe, killing three policemen and a civilian.

Mr Akabe was on his way to Abuja when the convoy ran into the robbers who were operating few kilometres away from Akwanga at about 6pm.

Usman Samaila, Police Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia.

Mr Samaila, however, did not give details, saying the commissioner of Police, Bola Longe had led a team of officers to the scene to assess the situation.

“As I speak with you now, the Commissioner of Police, the Deputy Commissioner Operations and other high ranking officers of the command have gone to the scene of the incident,” Mr Samaila said.

Meanwhile, one of those in the convoy, said the armed robbers opened fire on the convoy before fleeing.

According to him, three policemen and a driver were shot and killed by the armed robbers and their corpses have been deposited at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital Lafia.

The deputy governor who was unhurt but looking shaky, was at the hospital but did not speak to journalists on the incident.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.