NYSC: Addresses of Orientation Camps across Nigeria

Related News

The NYSC scheme was created in a bid to reconstruct, reconcile and rebuild the country after the Nigerian Civil war.

The National Youth Service Corps was established by decree No.24 of May 22, 1973, “with a view to the proper encouragement and development of common ties among the youths of Nigeria and the promotion of national unity.”

The NYSC scheme is compulsory for Nigerians who graduate before the age of 30. It is an experience many graduates usually look forward to.

Are you a prospective corps member?

See a full list of NYSC orientation camps in Nigeria.