What the weather would look like across Nigeria on Friday – NiMet

The Nigerian Meteoroligical Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms and rains over the Northern, Central cities and cloudy to light rains over the Southern cities on Friday.

NiMet’s weather outlook on Thursday in Abuja predicted thunderstorm over Gusau, Sokoto and Yelwa axis of Northern States in the morning hours leaving the rest of the axis in cloudy condition.

It further predicted thunderstorms over the entire region in the afternoon/evening hours with day and night temperatures of 29 to 32 degree Celsius and 20 to 23 degree Celsus respectively.

“For Central States, rains are expected over Abuja, Minna, Ilorin and Bida axis in the morning hours.

“As the day progresses, chances of thunderstorms/rains are expected over the entire region during the afternoon/evening period with day and night temperatures of 25 to 33 degree Celsius and 17 to 24 degee Celsius,” it said.

According to NiMet, cloudy conditions are expected over the inland and the coast of Southern States in the morning hours with chances of light rains in the afternoon/evening period.

The agency forecast day and night temperatures in the region to be 28 to 30 degree and 22 to 24 degree Celsius respectively.

(NAN)

