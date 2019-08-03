Buhari mourns slain Catholic priest, orders manhunt for killers

President Muhammadu Buhari makes his acceptance speech during presentation of Certificate-of-Return to him as winner of 2019 Presidential election, by Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu (L), at the International Conference Centre in Abuja on Wednesday (27/2/19). 01783/27/2/2019/Callistus Ewelike/HB/BJO/NAN Centre in Abuja on Wednesday (27/2/19). 01782/27/2/2019/Callistus Ewelike/HB/BJO/NAN
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock and dismay over the killing of Paul Offu, a Reverend Father in Enugu State, and ordered a thorough manhunt for the killers and their immediate prosecution.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday, the president condoled with the Catholic Church over the killing of the Priest in charge of St. James Greater Parish Catholic Church, Ugbawka in Enugu State.

The president commiserated with government and people of Enugu State, Mr Offu’s family, members of the parish and all Christians.

Read also: 5000 hectares oil palm project set for Edo

While describing the killing of the priest as “barbaric and unwarranted’’, Mr Buhari assured the Catholic Church and all Nigerians that the fight against “lawlessness and recklessness’’ would be intensified.

Mr Buhari maintained that security of lives and property would continue to top his priorities.

“The entire nation is shaken by the horrible assassination of this priest.

”The administration will continue to guarantee the freedom of religion and protect places of worship as well as the lives of citizens wherever they live,” he added.

He further directed the law enforcement agencies to act swiftly in their investigations and bring the perpetrators of the “horrific crime’’ to book.

The president called on all religious leaders to pray for peace, healing, and security of the country.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.