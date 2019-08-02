Director missing as flood ravages Abuja community

Related News

A director at the FCT high court in Abuja is currently missing after a flood from Friday morning rain submerged his vehicle.

The incident occurred around 8 a.m. at a bridge along Galadimawa roundabout.

Officials of the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) identified the missing victim as Anthony Okwecheme, a director of finance and accounts at the FCT high court.

Florence Wenegieme, a director at FEMA said rescue mission is ongoing to find the missing victim.

According to witnesses, Mr Okwecheme and his driver were plying the flooded road and not aware there was a bridge ahead.

“Their car fell into the drench and they were drowning and calling for help. We only rescued the driver and brought out the car but could not rescue the man,” a witness said.

This is the second flood within the area in a month.

