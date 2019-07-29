Supreme Court dismisses suit against Nigerian senator

Supreme Court of Nigeria
Supreme Court of Nigeria

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a suit filed by Mustapha Mohammed seeking disqualification of Muhammed Enagi as Senator representing Niger South Senatorial District.

Justice Mary Odili, in a lead judgment, held that the case was statute-barred and therefore dismissed the motion on notice brought by Mohammed.

This appeal is hereby dismissed haven been withdrawn by the counsel to the appellant without any objection and there shall be no order as to cost, she ruled.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Mr Mohammed had also petitioned the National Judicial Council, NJC.

He demanded an investigation into the seeming judicial conspiracy, delay and incredible transfer of a case he filed at the Federal High Court five months ago challenging his arbitrary replacement as the All Progressives Congress, APC’s flag-bearer in the Niger South Senatorial District, even after winning the party’s primary election in the district.

Mr Mohammed, in the suit instituted on October 30, 2018, demanded an explanation as to why his name was replaced with that of Mr Enagi, who was not even screened to contest the primaries.

(NAN)

