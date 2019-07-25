Buhari off to Monrovia to commemorate Liberian independence

President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari in one of his trips.

President Muhammadu Buhari has travelled to Liberia to celebrate the country’s 172nd independence anniversary and equally receive a special award.

This announcement was contained in a state house release signed by the presidential media spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Thursday.

The president is expected to be back to the country on Friday.

The statement reads:

PRESIDENT BUHARI ATTENDS LIBERIAN INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY; TO RECEIVE SPECIAL AWARD

President Muhammadu Buhari departs Abuja Friday for Monrovia, Liberia to attend the 172nd Independence Anniversary Celebrations of the country.

Apart from being the Special Guest of Honour at the event, President Buhari will receive “The Grand Cordon of the Knighthood of Venerable Order of the Pioneers,” Republic of Liberia’s highest national honour.

The award is presented by the government for outstanding and distinguished service in international affairs, government, religion, art, science or commerce, and also for singular acts of philanthropy and deeds of heroism and valour.

READ ALSO: Buhari congratulates new UK prime minister

President Buhari will be accompanied by Governors Kayode Fayemi, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and Mai Mala Buni of Ekiti, Kwara and Yobe States respectively, as well as the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mustapha Sulaiman, and other top government officials.

Advertisement

RIPAN Campaign AD

The President is expected back in the country later on Friday.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.