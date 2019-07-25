Buhari off to Monrovia to commemorate Liberian independence

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has travelled to Liberia to celebrate the country’s 172nd independence anniversary and equally receive a special award.

This announcement was contained in a state house release signed by the presidential media spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Thursday.

The president is expected to be back to the country on Friday.

The statement reads:

PRESIDENT BUHARI ATTENDS LIBERIAN INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY; TO RECEIVE SPECIAL AWARD

President Muhammadu Buhari departs Abuja Friday for Monrovia, Liberia to attend the 172nd Independence Anniversary Celebrations of the country.

Apart from being the Special Guest of Honour at the event, President Buhari will receive “The Grand Cordon of the Knighthood of Venerable Order of the Pioneers,” Republic of Liberia’s highest national honour.

The award is presented by the government for outstanding and distinguished service in international affairs, government, religion, art, science or commerce, and also for singular acts of philanthropy and deeds of heroism and valour.

President Buhari will be accompanied by Governors Kayode Fayemi, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and Mai Mala Buni of Ekiti, Kwara and Yobe States respectively, as well as the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mustapha Sulaiman, and other top government officials.

The President is expected back in the country later on Friday.