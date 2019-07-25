Xenophobic killings in SA: NANS shuts down MTN, DSTV offices in Benue

DSTV
DSTV

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Thursday shut down MTN and DSTV main offices in Benue in protest of continued killings of Nigerians in South Africa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that MTN and DSTV are both South African companies operating in Nigeria.

NANS Deputy Zonal Coordinator, Zone C, Abah Owoicho, who led the protest to shut down the offices also presented a strong-worded letter of protest to the organisations.

The letter was titled: “Position of NANS on Xenophobic Attack on Nigerians in South Africa’’.

Mr Owiocho said the letter was a condemnation of the years of barbaric killings of Nigerians in South Africa.

“Since Nigerians living in South Africa cannot enjoy the same peace and support that South African businesses are enjoying here, it is only reasonable to shut down those businesses and their interests until further notice,’’ he said.

The student leader also frowned at the recent killing of a Nigerian student, Dennis Obiaju, describing it as “barbaric’’.

“It has become necessary for NANS to rise to the occasion and speak against the killings that have continued with no visible attempt by the South African Government to curb the menace.

“Our pain is deeply rooted in the peace and patronages your organisations and other South African businesses enjoy in our country while the safety of our citizens and their businesses cannot be guaranteed in South Africa,’’ he said.

Mr Owoicho said that it was disheartening that South Africans could suddenly forget the big brother role Nigeria played which led to the dismantling of the apartheid regime in their country.

Advertisement

RIPAN Campaign AD

“We also remembered the apartheid struggle, Nigeria was very instrumental to the ending of the policy but today they are paying us with evil.

“It is very painful to see that Nigeria that supported South Africa to gain independence is not being respected today.

“We can no longer stand and watch while our citizens are being massacred.

“We believe that the international community is also watching these developments,’’ he said.

Vera Ube, MTN Connect Manager in Makurdi, received the protest letter on behalf of MTN.

She told the students that the management and staff of MTN were not in support of the killings as it had condemned such anti-development actions any time they occurred.

Mrs Ube, however, said she would forward the letter to the appropriate quarters for consideration.

“It is unfortunate that our people are being killed in South Africa, the management of MTN is not happy and we are not in support of the killings in South Africa.’’ (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.