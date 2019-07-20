Firm suspends staff arrested by Customs with 10 cartons of Tramadol

Customs officials intercepted Tramadol in an Ambulance
FILE: Customs officials intercepted Tramadol in an Ambulance

Medbury Medical Services has suspended its staff arrested by officials of the Nigerian Customs Service for conveying cartons of stolen tramadol.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Customs Command in Apapa, Lagos intercepted an ambulance carrying 10 cartons of 225 milligrammes of Tramadol on Wednesday.

The ambulance with registration number, LND 605 XW belongs to Medbury Medical Services.

It was intercepted inside the port as its contents were being taken to an undisclosed destination by the company’s driver, Michael Ajibade, and his accomplice, Olatunde Emmanuel.

They were both arrested at the spot and are being quizzed by customs officials.

The drugs, valued at almost N3 million, were allegedly pilfered from an undeclared 40-foot container domiciled in the Apapa port, Customs said.

But the company, in a statement signed by its Public Relations Consultants, Plexus Media Interlinks on Thursday, denied any involvement in the illicit act.

It said the driver hijacked the ambulance without permission. The company said it had earlier discovered that the whereabouts of the driver and the ambulance were unknown and missing before the news broke.

“The initial assumption was that the driver had stolen the ambulance, but we were later informed that the driver had been intercepted by Customs officers at the Port and Tramadol was discovered in the vehicle,” the statement said.

The company said the driver was at the time of the incident not authorised to move the vehicle out of the premises but however acted on his own accord.

“We immediately provided a replacement, a fully equipped ambulance, as soon as we were notified of the incident and the driver involved has been suspended indefinitely, pending the report of the investigation.

“We are a law-abiding organisation and we will like to state that we are cooperating fully with the Nigerian Customs regarding this incident.”

The company commended moves by the Nigeria Customs to further investigate the matter, saying it will provide any useful information that will be relevant for the ongoing investigation.

Medbury is a health provider responsible for emergency medical services to Apapa Warf.

