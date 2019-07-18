PROFILE: Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, Director General, National Youth Service Corps, NYSC

Related News

Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, FSS, MSS, DSS, PhD, became Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps beginning May 2019.

He hails from Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State of Nigeria

After his primary and secondary education, he proceeded to the University of Jos where he obtained his Bachelors and Masters degrees before he later bagged a PGDE from Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State and a PhD in History from the University of Abuja.

Since his commissioning into the Nigerian Army he has attended the following Courses:

Nigeria Army Education Corps (NAEC) Young Officers Course 1994

Infantry Young Officers Course 1996

Training Development Advisers Course (TDA) 2004

NAEC Officers Executive Management Course 2013

His Academic Qualifications include:

BA, History, University of Jos, 1985- 1989

MA, History, University of Jos, 1991-1992

PGDE, Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu Ode , 2007

PhD, History, University of Abuja, 2002-2007

His Military Postings and Assignments:

Institute of Army Education (IAE) (Research Officer). Researched and Produced Nigerian Army Journals and Briefs for the Nigerian Army in particular and the military in general.

NYSC (Military Assistant to the DG NYSC) 1996-1999.

Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) 2000 – 2004 Taught 100 and 200 levels.

National Defence College (NDC) 2004-2009(Staff Officer I Military History).

Nigerian Army School of Education (Senior Instructor) 2009-2011.

Headquarters Nigerian Army Education Corps (Staff Officer 1, Books Resources Procurement) 2011-2012.

Commandant, Command Secondary School,Suleja 2012-2014.

Nigerian Defence Academy, Head of Department, History and War Studies 2015-2018.

Registrar, Nigerian Army University Biu 2018-2019.

His Academic Achievements include:

Author, “The Transformation of Afo (Eloyi) from the Pre-Colonial to the Colonial period”, London; Bahiti and Delila Publishers, 2017.



Edited Books

Shuaibu Ibrahim, Ojong Echum Tangban et al (eds.), Defence, Security, Economy and Development in Nigeria 1, UK: Bahiti and Delila Publishers, 2017.



Shuaibu Ibrahim, Ojong Echum Tangban et al (eds.), Defence, Security, Economy and Development in Nigeria 1I, UK: Bahiti and Delila Publishers, 2017.



Edited Journals

Shuaibu Ibrahim (ed) Journal of History and Military Studies Vol 1 No 1,



Shuaibu Ibrahim (ed) Journal of History and Military Studies Vol 1 No 2,



Shuaibu Ibrahim (ed) Journal of History and Military Studies Vol 2 No 1,



Shuaibu Ibrahim (ed) Journal of History and Military Studies Vol 2 No 2,



Chapters in Books

Shuaibu Ibrahim “Leadership and Military Ethics” in Chukwuma CC Osakwe (ed.), Leadership and Complex Military Operations, Kaduna: Nigerian Defence Academy Publishers, 2016.



Shuaibu Ibrahim, “The Implications of Herders and Farmers Conflicts on Nigeria’s Security System” in ND Muhammad (ed) Emerging Issues in Herders and Farmers Conflict, Lagos: NDA Press, 2017, pp.195-208.



Shuaibu Ibrahim and Bem Japhet Audu, “Inter-group Relations in Lokoja, 1900-1950”, in A Suberu and BJ Audu (eds.), History, Economy and Society of Lokoja, London: Bahiti Publishers, 2007, pp.67-94.



Shuaibu Ibrahim, “The Social Organization of the Eloyi of Central Nigeria” Festschrift in honour of Prof JD Nengel, Department of History Nasarawa State University (Forthcoming).



Shuaibu Ibrahim and Udeagbala Lawrence O, “The Nigerian Navy and Demobilization, Disarmament and Reintegration of Ex-Militants in the Niger Delta Region, in CCC Osakwe (eds.) Studies in DDR, Kaduna: NDA Press, 2017, pp.158-172. ISBN: 778-778-960-726-6



Global Terrorism: The Nigeria Experience. Eds: Maj Gen M Mohammed and Maj Gen LF Abdullahi.



1.Chapter: 3 Historical Perspectives of Terrorism.



2.Terrorism In a Globalized World in the 20 and 21st Centuries Chapter 4 Published by Army Headquarters, Abuja 2017



Journal Articles

Shuaibu Ibrahim (ed) Journal of History and Military Studies Vol 3 No 1. Shuaibu Ibrahim Revisiting Ethno-Religious Crisis in Plateau State. Mediterranean Journal of Social Science, 2017 (forthcoming)



Shuaibu Ibrahim Electioneering and National Security in Nigeria. Journal of African History and Culture, 2017 (forthcoming)



Shuaibu Ibrahim, Election and Good Governance in Nigeria: implication for National Security NASE Journal



Shuaibu Ibrahim,Origin, Migrations and Settlements of the Eloyi (Afo) People IJHIS, 14, No 1, June 2012



Shuaibu Ibrahim, Eloyi (Afo) Pre-Colonial Political Organisation IJHIS, 15, No 1, June 2013



Shuaibu Ibrahim, “Perennial Conflict in North Central Nigeria” Journal of History and Military Studies Vol,1, No1, Feb, 2015



Shuaibu Ibrahim “Jos Crisis: Internally Displaced Persons and Implications for National Security, Journal History and Military Studies 1, No 2 Dec,2015.



Shuaibu Ibrahim, “Civil Society and Good Governance in Nigeria, 1999-2015: An Assessment” European Scientific Journal, European Scientific Institute, ESI. http://journals. indexcopernicus.com/European+ Scientific+Journal,p4190,3. html.



Shuaibu Ibrahim, TETFund, Research and Development and Nigeria’s Higher Education, Journal of Defence Management, 2360 Corporate Circle, Henderson, NV, USA.



Supervised a number of Master’s and Doctorate Degree Theses.



Membership Of Professional Organisations:

Member, Historical Society of Nigeria (HSN).

Member Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (MTRCN).

Member, Exam Ethics Marshal International and Vice-President, FCT Chapter.

Member, Editorial Board, Ibom Journal of History, University of Uyo.

Editor-in-Chief, Journal of History and Military Studies, Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna and Historical Society of Nigeria (HSN).

Membership of Committees and Other Military Services:

Member Nigerian Defence Academy Establishment Review Committee 2016.

Member Research and Development (now incorporation Research Committee Grant-committee) 2016.

Member Academy Publication Committee.

Member NDA Project Monitoring Committee.

Member Editorial Board convened by the Chief of Army Staff for the Review of the Book: Nigeria’s Anti-terror War Against the Boko Haram: The Turning Point and Lessons for National Security by OBC Nwolise.

Member Editorial Board that conveyed the Report of the Editorial Committee Convened by Lt Gen TY Buratai, Chief of Army Staff Nigerian Army to Edit Three Books/Materials on Global Terrorism and Boko Haram in Nigeria.

Member of the Committee Planning for the Smooth take-off of Degree Programme, PGDE, NCE Sandwich, Distance Learning and Part-Time Courses at the Nigerian Army School of Education (NASE), Ilorin.

Member Nigerian Army Education Committee to draw a Module on Teaching for the protection of Cultural Property during Armed Conflict.

His decorations include:

Forces Service Star (FSS) 2007

Meritorious Service Star (MSS) 2012

Distinguished Service Star (DSS) 2018

His Awards include:

Chief of Army Staff Award as the overall best participant for 2013 NAEC Executive Management Course.

Nigerian Institute for Public Relations (NIPR) Special Recognition Award (2014).

Award for Distinguished Professional Contributions to Public Services/Fellowship FCAI by Institute of Corporate Administration.

Professional National Award (Historical Society of Nigeria HSN)

COAS Commendation Letter 2018.

Assessed for promotion from Senior Lecturer to Associate Professor at Nigerian Defence Acedemy, Kaduna 2017/2018.

Assumption of Duty at NYSC:

Brig Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim assumed duty as the 18th Chief Executive of the National Youth Service Corps on Friday 10th May, 2019

Family and Hobbies:

Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim is happily married and blessed with children. His hobbies include watching Football and current affairs.