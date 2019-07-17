All suspects linked to Easter terror attacks arrested: Sri Lankan president

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena
Sri Lankan President: Maithripala Sirisena[Photo: Colombo Telegraph]

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena said that all suspects involved in the Easter Sunday terror explosions have been arrested.

He said the arrests were made, following extensive investigations and search operations carried out by security forces and that the suspects might receive the death penalty as there was clear evidence against them, local media reported on Wednesday.

Speaking at a function in Malabe on the outskirts of Colombo, Mr Sirisena said that according to the country’s criminal law, the death sentence could be given to those found guilty of murder and conspiring against the state.

He said all suspects involved in the Easter Sunday attacks should be given death sentence, noting that over 250 people were killed in the incident.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said at the parliament last week that security forces were continuing search operations and investigations.

(Xinhua/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.