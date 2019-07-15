UPDATED: Seven rescued from Jos building collapse

No fewer than seven people have so far been evacuated from a three-storey building which collapsed Monday evening around Butcher Line in Jos North LGA of Plateau State.

The rescued victims were pulled from the rubble and taken away in an ambulance of the Federal Road Safety Corps.

The rescued operation continued at the time of this report.

The Disaster Management Co-ordinator of International Committee of Red Cross and Crescent ( ICRC) in Jos, Usman Zakari, told PREMIUM TIMES that seven people have so far been evacuated to different hospitals in Jos. But he said he could not give the number of those killed in the incident.

” We evacuated seven people and they have been taken to hospitals but we can’t say how many of were killed in the incident. The operation is still on, ” he said.

The member representing the area in the State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Hassan, who was also at the scene of the incident, confirmed that seven people had been rescued

The incident happened around Butcher Line, Jos North Local Government Area, on Monday.

Many people were feared killed in the accident.

The building houses a pharmacy and a public toilet and many people are feared trapped in the debris.

According to residents of the area, the building is three year old.

Advertisement

RIPAN Campaign AD

The rescue operation is still on and some victims trapped in the building were still communicating with loved ones through telephone.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.