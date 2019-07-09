2019 Elections: INEC says only 21 recommendations by foreign missions can be implemented internally

Related News

INEC, Nigeria’s Electoral Commission, has said out of 69 recommendations made by foreign missions on improving future electoral processes, only 21 can be implemented.

The commission’s chairman, Yakubu Mahmood, said this on Monday, during the post 2019 general elections review with the media, according to Daily Trust newspaper.

Mr Mahmood said most of the recommendations made by the missions would be implementable only if there is an amendment to the Electoral Act by the National Assembly.

Foreign missions including the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM), the Common Wealth, the National Democratic Institute (NDI)/International Republican Institute (IRI) had made separate recommendations in June to INEC on the lapses that marred the 2019 elections.

The EU made 30 recommendations, CW issued 24 while NDI/IRI jointly made 15 recommendations.

The INEC, after reviewing the recommendations, said only nine of EU’s recommendations can be implemented; eight of CW’s would be implemented; and four of the NDI/IRI’s recommendations would be implemented.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu

Mr Mahmood, however, explained that in many cases, amendment to the electoral legal frameworks is actually beyond INEC. “We have to go to the National Assembly.”

He further said the commission was committed to ensuring that some of the recommendations would be implemented by administrative actions in the forthcoming Bayelsa and Kogi governorship elections scheduled for November 16, 2019 and the first by- election for August 3 in Pengana constituency, Plateau State.

INEC’s voter education commissioner, Festus Okoye, said constitutional and legal alterations alone cannot solve the challenges of the electoral process, except there is also a change in attitude by major stakeholders to play by the rules in the electoral process.